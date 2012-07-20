CITIC Sec, Credit Agricole to announce progress on CSLA deal Friday-sources

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, July 20 (Reuters) - CITIC Securities Co and French bank Credit Agricole will announce concrete progress later on Friday relating to the sale of Credit Agricole’s CLSA unit to China’s biggest listed brokerage, two people with knowledge of the plan said.

CITIC Securities said in March that it was in talks to buy the entire stake in CLSA. A source said the two sides would soon publish statements on the “concrete progress”.

Chinese investment banks including CITIC Securities, China International Capital Corp (CICC) and Haitong Securities Co are stepping up expansion abroad as growth in the domestic market slows while China’s growing international clout creates opportunities overseas. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)