REFILE-China's CITIC Securities to raise stake in China AMC

HONG KONG, Nov 8 (Reuters) - China’s CITIC Securities plans to strengthen its hold on the country’s top fund manager by buying a further 3.2 percent stake in China Asset Management Co (China AMC) for up to 650 million yuan ($107 million).

China’s biggest securities broker plans to buy the stake from South Industry Asset Management Co, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday, taking it’s holding in the asset manager to 62.2 percent.

CITIC’s majority holding in China AMC was secured this year when it bought a 10 percent stake in China AMC from Wuxi Guolian Development Group to take its shareholding to 59 percent. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Meg Shen; Editing by David Goodman)