FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-China's CITIC Securities to raise stake in China AMC
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 8, 2013 / 1:46 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-China's CITIC Securities to raise stake in China AMC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Clarifies CITIC is Chinese company in lead)

HONG KONG, Nov 8 (Reuters) - China’s CITIC Securities plans to strengthen its hold on the country’s top fund manager by buying a further 3.2 percent stake in China Asset Management Co (China AMC) for up to 650 million yuan ($107 million).

China’s biggest securities broker plans to buy the stake from South Industry Asset Management Co, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday, taking it’s holding in the asset manager to 62.2 percent.

CITIC’s majority holding in China AMC was secured this year when it bought a 10 percent stake in China AMC from Wuxi Guolian Development Group to take its shareholding to 59 percent. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Meg Shen; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.