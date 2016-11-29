FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
CITIC aims to cut costs at Sino Iron project, ramp up output
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 29, 2016 / 6:01 PM / 9 months ago

CITIC aims to cut costs at Sino Iron project, ramp up output

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - CITIC Pacific Mining's Sino Iron project in Western Australia is ramping up production and expects to export more than 10 million tonnes this year, its chairman said on Tuesday, adding the goal was to become the world's lowest cost producer.

Chairman Zhang Jijing of CITIC Pacific Mining, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed CITIC, said production needed to be increased as quickly as possible to achieve economies of scale.

"Our objective is to become the lowest cost, large scale magnetite (iron ore) producer in the world," he said at a mining conference in London.

Analysts have labelled it one of the world's costliest mines and a commercial disaster by industry standards as it wrestled with budget over-runs and delays.

But for China, the Sino Iron project, is central to Beijing's strategy, as its domestic industry dries up, to ease its dependence on the world's dominant low cost iron ore producers, such as BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto .

CITIC Pacific shipped its first ore to one of its Chinese steel mills at the end of 2013.

Zhang said all six production lines have been commissioned, with the last one starting six months ago and the mine is ramping up production to export 10 million tonnes this year.

At full capacity, it would produce 24 million tonnes of iron ore a year, compared with the 1.5 billion-tonne world market. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis in London and Jim Regan in Sydney, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.