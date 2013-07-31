FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citic Securities says completes acquisition of CLSA
July 31, 2013 / 11:10 AM / in 4 years

Citic Securities says completes acquisition of CLSA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 31 (Reuters) - Citic Securities Company Limited has completed its acqusition of the remaining 80 percent stake it did not already own in brokerage CLSA, the Chinese securities company said in a Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing on Wednesday.

The acquisition excludes CLSA’s Taiwan business, which has been held up by regulatory concerns, the filing said.

Citic Securities bought the 80 percent stake in CLSA, formerly owned by French bank Credit Agricole, for $841 million.

Reporting By Lawrence White; editing by Keiron Henderson

