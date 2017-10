HONG KONG, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China’s Citic Telecom International and Citic Pacific have agreed to buy a 79 percent stake in a Macau telecom company from U.K.-based Cable & Wireless Communications and Portugal Telecom for $1.16 billion, the Chinese companies said in a statement on Sunday.

Citic Telecom already owns a 20 percent stake in Companhia de Telecomunicações de Macau SARL (CTM), Macau’s leading telecoms company.