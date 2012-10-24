FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CITIC Bank shareholder offers to sell $235mln shares- term sheet
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 24, 2012 / 10:51 AM / in 5 years

CITIC Bank shareholder offers to sell $235mln shares- term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 24 (Reuters) - A CITIC Bank Corp Ltd shareholder offered $235 million worth of the bank’s shares for sale at a discount of up to 3.15 percent, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The shareholder, who was not identified, offered for sale 458 million of the bank’s Hong Kong-listed shares at between HK$4.00-HK$4.07 each, the term sheet showed. CITIC Bank’s shares closed at HK$4.13 on Wednesday.

Major CITIC Bank shareholders include BlackRock and JP Morgan Asset Management, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Alison Lui. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.