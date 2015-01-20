FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Japan's Itochu and Thailand's CP Group to invest $10 billion in Citic Group
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
January 20, 2015 / 5:06 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Japan's Itochu and Thailand's CP Group to invest $10 billion in Citic Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to new USN)

HONG KONG, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Itochu Corp and Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) will jointly invest a total of HK$80.3 billion ($10.36 billion) in China’s Citic Group , the companies said in a Hong Kong stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

The companies will also enter into a strategic partnership, the filing said.

Citic, China’s oldest and biggest financial conglomerate, has been trying to broaden its investor base.

It completed a restructuring in August by injecting about $36 billion worth of assets into a Hong Kong-listed unit, part of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s reforms to state-owned enterprises. ($1 = 7.7524 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.