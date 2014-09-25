FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Palmer seeks termination of CITIC iron ore project
September 25, 2014 / 11:33 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's Palmer seeks termination of CITIC iron ore project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Mineralogy Ltd, the resources company of mining magnate and Australian politician Clive Palmer, said on Friday it had served a termination notice to Citic Pacific over the Chinese company’s mining rights to the $9.6 billion Sino Iron Project in Western Australia.

Palmer and Citic Pacific, now known as CITIC Ltd, have been locked in a bitter dispute over royalities from the long-delayed and over-cost project.

The service of termination notice follows the service of a default notice by Mineralogy upon Citic Pacific in July 2012, Mineralogy said. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

