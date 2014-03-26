FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citic Group plans backdoor listing in HK via Citic Pacific-IFR
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 26, 2014 / 10:37 AM / 3 years ago

Citic Group plans backdoor listing in HK via Citic Pacific-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 26 (Reuters) - Chinese state-owned conglomerate Citic Group Corp plans to list in Hong Kong through a backdoor deal with its Citic Pacific unit, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the plans.

Citic Pacific plans to issue new shares to fund its purchase of around $40 billion of assets from its parent in a reverse merger, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Shares of Citic Pacific have been suspended since Monday at the request of the company pending an announcement, the company said in a regulatory filing at the time.

Citic Securities International, the group’s Hong Kong-based brokerage and investment banking unit, will act as financial adviser on the deal, IFR said.

Citic Pacific could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.