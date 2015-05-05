CITIC may appeal dismissal of lawsuit against Australian foe

MELBOURNE, May 5 (Reuters) - CITIC Ltd is considering appealing a court decision to dismiss a lawsuit it brought against Australian billionaire Clive Palmer over the use of funds that were meant for operating the Chinese firm’s iron ore port.

The case is one strand in a bitter legal fight centred on royalties CITIC owes Palmer’s company Mineralogy on the loss-making $10 billion Sino Iron project in Western Australia, China’s biggest overseas mining investment.

CITIC had alleged Palmer used A$12 million ($9.4 million) the company had put into a fund for operating its Cape Preston iron ore port to help pay for his political campaign in 2013.

Justice David Jackson in the Supreme Court of Queenland ruled against CITIC on Monday, saying that funds CITIC had put into a bank account for port operations were not held in trust by Mineralogy for CITIC.

“We will carefully study the decision, which turns on the technical legal question of whether contributions to the Administrative Fund were held on trust or not,” a CITIC spokesman said.

Palmer hailed the court win.

“The Chairman of Citic Limited owes me an apology for questioning my integrity and creating false impressions in the Australian community following the dismissal of the claim and allegations which have been proven to have no merit,” Palmer said in a statement.

The judge said a “curious feature of the case” was that Mineralogy repaid CITIC A$12.167 million in January.

Jackson also found that Palmer knew that payments made from the fund to his companies Cosmo and Media Circus were “not an authorised payment” under his agreement with CITIC.

“Our view remains that the use of this money to bankroll Mr Palmer’s political ambitions and other business interests was inappropriate and unauthorised,” CITIC’s spokesman said.

CITIC bought the rights to the Sino Iron project from Palmer in 2006 and began shipping iron ore in December 2013, three years behind schedule and nearly four times over budget. It aims to reach full capacity of 24 million tonnes a year in late 2016.