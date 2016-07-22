China conglomerate CITIC sees H1 net profit down by 40-50 pct

SINGAPORE, July 22 (Reuters) - China's conglomerate CITIC Ltd expects its net profit to roughly halve in the first half of the year due to lower property sales, a sluggish stock market and a depreciation of the yuan currency.

In another sign of China's slowing economy, CITIC's net profit is expected to fall by about 40-50 percent in the six months ended June, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday.

CITIC recorded a six-month net profit of HK$37.7 billion ($4.86 billion) a year earlier.

"The overall decline in the completed and delivered property projects has resulted in a decrease in profit for (our) property business," it said in the filing.

However, CITIC, whose businesses span from financial services and real estate to energy and engineering, will be offloading some property assets, which will help support its second-half financial results.

It plans to sell its mainland China residential property projects to developer China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd , which will likely contribute to some gains in the second half of 2016.

CITIC Ltd's forecast for lower profits comes a day after CITIC Securities, in which the conglomerate owns a stake, reported a 57 percent fall in preliminary net profit of 5.3 billion yuan ($794.25 million) as China's weak markets dampened brokerage and securities businesses.

As CITIC Ltd's main operations and assets are in China, a weakening yuan also weighed on CITIC Ltd's first-half net profit, which is denominated in Hong Kong dollars, it said in the statement.