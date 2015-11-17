FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Citic Securities says current chairman won't stand for post again
November 17, 2015

China Citic Securities says current chairman won't stand for post again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The current chairman of Citic Securities, one of China’s largest brokerages, will not participate in the next round of nominations for the post, a company said.

The current chairman, Wang Dongming, will not participate due to his age, CITIC said in a statement posted on the Shanghai stock exchange said on Tuesday.

Citic, along with several other Chinese brokerages, has been the subject of investigations by regulators following the equity collapse this summer. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

