#Financials
November 17, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-China Citic Securities to select new chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on candidates, meeting)

SHANGHAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Citic Securities, one of China’s largest brokerages, is planning to select a new chairman, the company said on Tuesday, and its largest shareholder has nominated Zhang Youjun, an executive at the parent firm, as a candidate for the post.

In a statement, Citic Securities said the new chairman would be chosen at a shareholders meeting, but did not specify a date.

It said current chairman Wang Dongming would not be a candidate due to his age, but will continue to hold the post of chairman until his successor is selected.

Zhang, the only named candidate so far, is assistant to the general manager of Citic Group Corporation, the ultimate parent company of Citic Securities as well as that of its largest shareholder, Citic Corporation Ltd.

Citic, along with several other Chinese brokerages, has been the subject of investigations by regulators following the stock market plunge earlier this year.

Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Miral Fahmy

