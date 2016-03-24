CITIC Sec says hedging its equity, risk exposures to ease market impact

HONG KONG, March 24 (Reuters) - CITIC Securities is hedging its equity and risk exposures to ease the impact of stock market volatility, the Chinese brokerage’s Chairman, Zhang Youjun, said on Thursday.

Zhang was speaking to reporters to discuss the company’s annual results in Hong Kong.

The broker has “arrangement in order to hedge our positions, risk exposures,” Zhang said. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto in Hong Kong; Writing by Denny Thomas in Hong Kong and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)