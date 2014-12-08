FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
December 9, 2014 / 12:01 AM / 3 years ago

CLSA appoints ex-Macquarie banker to head i-banking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - CLSA, owned by Citic Securities Co Ltd, has appointed former Macquarie Group banker Andrew Low to head its international investment banking arm as the Hong Kong-based brokerage and investment firm looks to expand across Asia.

Low will be based in Hong Kong and report to CLSA Chairman and CEO Jonathan Slone.

“In Andrew, we will have at the helm one of Asia’s most experienced and respected investment bankers to expand our offering, drive revenue and extend the footprint,” Slone said in a statement.

Low was the chief operating officer of Macquarie Capital Advisers until 2010 after which he moved on to set up his own boutique corporate finance firm. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
