CITIC Securities executives return after probe - Caixin

BEIJING, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Five senior managers at CITIC Securities Co , one of China’s biggest brokerages, have returned to the company after reportedly assisting with government probes into insider trading, domestic financial media Caixin reported without stating the source of its information.

After China’s stock market turmoil last summer, the country’s regulators launched a wide-ranging crackdown on perceived causes of the crash, which included probes into brokerages for suspected illegal trading practices.

Last September, CITIC disclosed an investigation by the police into senior managers for alleged market manipulation.

Caixin named the executives who returned to CITIC as General Director Xu Gang, Chief Financial Officer Ge Xiaobo, Financial Markets Management Committee Director Liu Wei and the heads of the investment banking and international investment banking units Chen Jun and Yan Jianlin.

The general manager of CITIC Securities, Cheng Boming, and financial business head, Fang Qingli, have yet to return to CITIC, according to Caixin.

Officials at both CITIC Securities and the Ministry of Public Security were not immediately available for comment. All the executives named could not be reached for comment.

CITIC said in an exchange filing in September that Cheng was under police investigation. In a separate filing in December, CITIC said it was unable to contact Chen Jun and Yan Jianlin.

In August last year, Xu Gang, Fang Qingli and Liu Wei confessed to insider trading, according to the official Xinhua news agency. (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Engen Tham; Editing by Miral Fahmy)