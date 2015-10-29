FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's CITIC Securities posts 54 pct rise in Q3 profit
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 29, 2015 / 8:51 AM / in 2 years

China's CITIC Securities posts 54 pct rise in Q3 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China’s biggest brokerage, CITIC Securities Co Ltd , posted a rise of 54 percent in third-quarter earnings, a slowdown from the firm’s earlier surging growth.

Net profit in June through September rose to 3.52 billion yuan ($553.69 million) from 2.29 billion yuan a year earlier, the company said in an unaudited exchange filing on Thursday.

CITIC Securities benefited from the resumption of the initial public offerings (IPO) market in January and a stock market surge that began in November, both of which led to the fastest first-half profit growth in 9 years.

But CITIC’s profits in the third-quarter slowed from their earlier breakneck speed, as China’s stock markets swooned in mid-June, leading to an IPO curb in early July.

CITIC has also been hit by investigations into its general manager and other employees for suspected insider trading. ($1 = 6.3573 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.