Citic Securities reports 75 pct rise in 2015 preliminary profit
#Financials
January 28, 2016 / 2:03 PM / in 2 years

Citic Securities reports 75 pct rise in 2015 preliminary profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Citic Securities , China’s largest listed brokerage by market value, reported a 74.9 percent rise in its 2015 preliminary net profit on Thursday.

Some of China’s brokerages have posted strong preliminary profits after weathering stock market turmoil that began in mid-June, boosted by new account openings and margin finance gains.

Net profit rose to 19.8 billion yuan ($3.01 billion) from 11.3 billion in the previous year, it said in filings to the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges where it is listed.

It is expected to announce its final results in March.

“The principal businesses of the company continued to stay ahead in the industry, while the size of relevant businesses recorded a significant increase year-on-year, showing good profitability,” the brokerage said, without elaborating.

Citic Securities’ results come days after the brokerage’s board elected new chairman Zhang Youjun, who is a senior executive of its parent Citic Group.

Last year, several high-level employees at the brokerage were investigated in a government crackdown on insider dealing.

$1 = 6.5756 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; editing by Jason Neely

