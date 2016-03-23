China's CITIC rides market turmoil with 75 pct net profit rise

SHANGHAI, March 23 (Reuters) - China’s largest brokerage CITIC Securities Co Ltd on Wednesday posted a 75 percent rise in 2015 net profit to 19.8 billion yuan ($3 billion).

CITIC and other brokerages have reported soaring profit growth after successfully navigating the stock market turmoil that began in mid-June last year.

Net profit for the year rose from 11.3 billion 2014, CITIC said in filings in Shanghai.

Since the Chinese stock market crumbled more than 40 percent last summer, CITIC has had to cope with a series of events including the arrests of executives and the disappearance of senior staff. ($1 = 6.4877 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Alexander Smith)