China's CITIC Securities posts 58 pct fall in H1 profit

SHANGHAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - CITIC Securities Co Ltd , China's biggest brokerage, said on Wednesday its first-half net profit fell 58.0 percent, hurt by lower stock prices and a volatile stock market that made investors cautious and curbed their trading.

Net profit for the six months to June fell to 5.24 billion yuan ($787.82 million) from 12.47 billion yuan a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday. That roughly matched preliminary results released in July.

The fallout from the market turmoil last summer means brokerages are more subdued about prospects for this year, with many cutting costs to bolster capital and expecting to take a hit from tougher rules on margin finance.

In its preliminary report, CITIC had said its brokerage business, securities investment business and credit transaction business suffered a year-on-year decrease for the first half under the influence of overall market conditions.

China's securities firms booked a total profit of 62.5 billion yuan in the first half of 2016, the Securities Association of China said, a fall of 59 percent from 153.2 billion yuan in the same period of 2015. Of the 126 firms included in the data, 117 were profitable in the first half of the year.

CITIC posted a 75 percent jump in 2015 full-year net profit to 19.8 billion yuan on strong fee and commission income. ($1 = 6.6513 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)