China CITIC Securities' Q1 profit nearly triples on brokerage fees

SHANGHAI, April 29 (Reuters) - China’s biggest brokerage, CITIC Securities Co Ltd , posted a near tripling of first-quarter earnings on Wednesday as strong trading volumes boosted brokerage fees.

Net profit in the January-March period rose to 3.82 billion yuan ($616.24 million) from 1.31 billion a year earlier, the company said in an unaudited exchange filing.

CITIC Securities benefited from the sizzling stock market, which has seen record trading volumes, in a rise that started after the central bank cut interest rates in November last year. Trading volumes were also boosted by the start of an equities trading link between the Shanghai and Hong Kong exchanges late last year.

CITIC’s brokerage fees were up 97 percent to around 3.5 billion yuan in the first quarter from 1.76 billion yuan in the same period last year.

The company’s investment banking earnings soared 82 percent to around 746 million yuan from 410 million yuan in the same period last year.

The brokerage posted a 115 percent rise in its 2014 full-year profit. ($1=6.1140 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)