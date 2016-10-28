FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
China's CITIC Securities posts 23 pct fall in Q3 profit
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 28, 2016 / 10:30 AM / 10 months ago

China's CITIC Securities posts 23 pct fall in Q3 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - China's biggest brokerage, CITIC Securities Co Ltd , posted a 23 percent drop in third-quarter earnings, hurt by falling fee and commission income.

Net profit for July through September fell to 2.70 billion yuan ($398.27 million) from 3.52 billion yuan a year earlier, the company said in a statement to the Shanghai stock exchange.

Brokerages are more subdued about prospects for this year after the stock market slump last year, with many cutting costs to boost capital and expecting to take a hit from tougher margin finance rules. ($1 = 6.3573 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.