FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
China CITIC Securities Q1 net profit climbs 40 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2017 / 1:02 PM / 4 months ago

China CITIC Securities Q1 net profit climbs 40 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 28 (Reuters) - CITIC Securities Co Ltd , China's biggest brokerage, reported on Friday a 40.2 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 2.3 billion yuan ($333.63 million) due to net interest income and fair value gains.

The subdued markets last year meant brokerages' net profits sank, leaving bankers anticipating job cuts and large cuts in bonuses.

In 2016 CITIC posted its lowest annual profit in three years and plans to cut the operating costs of its international arm CLSA by 25 percent to 30 percent.

Brokerages will be relying on bond issues, IPOs as well as mergers and acquisitions to buoy their profits this year, according to analysts. ($1 = 6.8938 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham and Matthew Miller; Editing by Stephen Coates)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.