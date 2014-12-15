Hong Kong watchdog says CITIC suit to be heard at end of 2015

HONG KONG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s securities regulator said on Monday that the hearing of its suit against CITIC Ltd and five former directors for alleged market misconduct relating to foreign exchange contracts would be held at the end of 2015.

Hong Kong’s Market Misconduct Tribunal has reserved November 16 up to end-December 2015 for the hearing, but expects the proceedings to last around 30 days, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said.

The SFC said in September it had begun dual-track proceedings in Hong Kong’s Court of First Instance and the Market Misconduct Tribunal in a bid to seek HK$1.9 billion ($245 million) in compensation for investors over alleged misconduct linked to losses on the Australian dollar in 2008.

The SFC alleges that CITIC issued a circular on Sept. 12, 2008, that contained a false or misleading statement about CITIC’s financial position.

CITIC said in September it was seeking seeking legal advice regarding the suit. The firm was not immediately available to comment on Monday.

A spokesman for the SFC said the Court of First Instance had not yet fixed a formal date for the hearing.

The Market Misconduct Tribunal conducts civil proceedings on financial market cases, including insider dealing and market manipulation, while the Court of First Instance has the power to impose both civil and criminal penalties. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)