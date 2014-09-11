FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HK securities regulator files suit against CITIC, five former directors
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 11, 2014 / 8:42 AM / 3 years ago

HK securities regulator files suit against CITIC, five former directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s securities regulator said on Thursday that it had commenced legal proceedings against CITIC Ltd and five former directors for alleged market misconduct relating to foreign exchange contracts in 2008.

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said it had begun proceedings in Hong Kong’s Court of First Instance and the Market Misconduct Tribunal, in a bid to compensate up to 4,500 investors who had lost money as a result of the alleged misconduct.

The SFC alleges that CITIC issued a circular on Sept. 12, 2008, that contained a false or misleading statement about CITIC’s financial position. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.