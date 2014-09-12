FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong's CITIC says seeking legal advice over regulator's lawsuit
September 12, 2014 / 12:55 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong's CITIC says seeking legal advice over regulator's lawsuit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Chinese state-backed conglomerate CITIC Ltd said on Friday it was seeking legal advice in the wake of allegations of market misconduct by Hong Kong’s regulator against the company and five former directors related to foreign exchange contracts in 2008.

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said on Thursday it had commenced legal proceedings and was seeking court orders to compensate up to 4,500 investors.

“Given that legal proceedings have been commenced, the legal process must be followed,” CITIC chairman Chang Zhenming said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse early on Friday.

The SFC said it had begun proceedings in Hong Kong’s Court of First Instance and the Market Misconduct Tribunal, in a bid to compensate investors who had lost money as a result of the alleged misconduct.

The commission was seeking HK$1.9 billion ($245 million) in compensation, the South China Morning Post reported. (1 U.S. dollar = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Dean Yates)

