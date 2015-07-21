FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CITIC to raise $200 mln from beverage companies stakes sales to Swire
July 21, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

CITIC to raise $200 mln from beverage companies stakes sales to Swire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 21 (Reuters) - Chinese state-owned conglomerate CITIC Ltd. said on Tuesday it plans to sell minority stakes in three beverage companies to Hong Kong conglomerate Swire Pacific, raising about $200 million, shedding the assets to concentrate on other businesses.

CITIC will sell a 15 percent stake in Swire BCD, 20 percent of Swire Coca-Cola Beverages Hefei and 13 percent of Swire Coca-Cola Beverages Zhengzhou to Swire, raising a total of 1.25 billion yuan ($201.30 million), the company said in an e-mailed statement. ($1 = 6.2095 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

