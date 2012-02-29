FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Citic Resources says appoints new chairman
#Basic Materials
February 29, 2012 / 4:06 PM / 6 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 29 (Reuters) - China’s Citic Resources said it had appointed a new chairman on Wednesday after the resignation of Mi Zengxin, 60, who started as an executive director of the resources firm in 2004 before working his way up to the role of chairman.

The oil and coal focused firm said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange that Ju Weimin, 48, would succeed Mi as the chairman of the board effective March 1.

“Mr Mi has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the board and that there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of shareholders in connection with his resignation,” Citic said.

Citic Resources accepted Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal’s A$4.9 billion takeover offer for Macarthur Coal in 2011.

Together with its parent Citic Group, China’s biggest and oldest financial conglomerate, Citic Resources holds an about 25 percent stake in Macarthur. (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

