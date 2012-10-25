FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CITIC Securities says to buy remainder of CLSA
October 25, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

CITIC Securities says to buy remainder of CLSA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 25 (Reuters) - CITIC Securities Co Ltd said on Thursday it would buy the remaining 80 percent of CLSA brokerage, showing the ambition of China’s biggest listed brokerage to expand overseas as growth in its home market slows.

In July, CITIC Securities bought a near-20 percent in French bank Credit Agricole’s brokerage unit, CLSA, for $310.3 million with an option to buy the rest for $910.7 million.

The company and its subsidiary CITIC Securities International Co Ltd will exercise the agreement to buy the remaining equity interest in CLSA, it said.

For company statement, please click here (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Mike Nesbit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
