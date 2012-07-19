FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's CITIC Sec posts 24 pct drop in unaudited H1 profit
#Credit Markets
July 19, 2012 / 11:52 PM / in 5 years

China's CITIC Sec posts 24 pct drop in unaudited H1 profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 20 (Reuters) - CITIC Securities , China’s biggest listed brokerage, posted a 24 percent fall in first-half profit, it said in an unaudited earnings report on Friday.

The company said in a statement posted on the Shanghai stock exchange that revenue fell 22.9 percent to 5.79 billion yuan ($908.5 million)and net profit was 2.25 billion yuan.

CITIC Securities will announce audited first-half results on Aug. 22.

Chinese brokerages have been suffering from a sluggish stock market that has kept investors on the sidelines, weighing on commission revenue.

In order to diversify its operations, CITIC Securities has been expanding into the private equity business and has been in talks to buy Credit Agricole’s CLSA brand.

Its unit CITIC Private Equity Funds Management Co currently manages a total of more than 30 billion yuan in four funds while state media reported last month it had received regulatory approval to launch a domestic buyout fund. ($1 = 6.3734 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Richard Pullin)

