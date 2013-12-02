FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citigroup's Keefe moving to Japan
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 2, 2013 / 11:27 PM / 4 years ago

Citigroup's Keefe moving to Japan

Shankar Ramakrishnan

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (IFR) - Citigroup’s head of origination and banking of the securitized products business, Gerald Keefe, has been appointed as the bank’s new corporate bank head in Japan, effective January 1, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

In his new role, Keefe will head the corporate banking division of Citibank Japan (CJL) and join CJL’s management committee as an executive officer. He will report locally to Kazuya Jono and globally to Michael Roberts.

Keefe joined Citi in 2006 and became a managing director in 2009 before he took up the senior role in the bank’s securitized products business in the US.

Prior to joining Citi, Keefe was a partner in Dechert LLP’s structured finance practice.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.