: Citigroup shareholders endorse exec pay; nix breakup study

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc shareholders on Tuesday approved of the company’s compensation of executives and also sided with directors in rejecting a call for a special study of breaking up the big bank.

In the so-called “say-on-pay” referendum, 63.6 percent of votes were cast to approve 2015 compensation awards, according to a preliminary count announced by the company at its annual general meeting in Miami.

In another vote, only 3.5 percent of votes cast were in favor of a breakup study. (Reporting by David Henry in New York Editing by W Simon)