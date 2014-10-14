FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banamex security co in fraud probe was set up to protect board members -source
October 14, 2014

Banamex security co in fraud probe was set up to protect board members -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The new fraud uncovered at Citigroup’s troubled Mexican subsidiary Banamex relates to a security company the bank set up in 1994 to protect board members and their families from kidnapping, a person familiar with the investigation told Reuters on Tuesday.

The company was found to have submitted expense claims that were unsubstantiated and amount to a fraud of $15 million, the person said.

Citigroup said in a statement earlier on Tuesday that the security company is being wound down.

