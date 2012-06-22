FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citi names American Express exec to head Brazil
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2012 / 6:12 PM / in 5 years

Citi names American Express exec to head Brazil

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Marin to quit as Citigroup’s head in Brazil

* Citigroup taps Magalhães to replace Marin

* Magalhães was executive at American Express

SAO PAULO, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. lender Citigroup Inc. tapped Hélio Magalhães on Friday to head its operations in Brazil, where buoyant demand for consumer and corporate credit and capital markets advisory services is helping prop up profit.

Magalhães will return to the New York-based bank after 12 years at American Express Co, where he served as head of global networks services for the Americas and president of its Brazilian unit, the company said in a statement.

He replaces Gustavo Marín, who was Citigroup’s chief country officer for Brazil since 2005. Magalhães will report to Francisco Aristeguieta, currently, the bank’s chief executive officer for Latin America, the statement said.

“We count on Hélio’s experience to expand even more our presence in Brazil, strengthening our ties with clients and fostering growth in the country,” a statement quoted Manuel Medina-Mora, CEO of Citigroup’s Global Consumer Banking and chairman for Mexico and Latin America, as saying.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.