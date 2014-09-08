FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Citigroup CFO says 3Q markets revenue "in line" with year earlier
September 8, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Citigroup CFO says 3Q markets revenue "in line" with year earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc

* CFO: ‘We are well on the way to making needed changes’ in CCAR capital planning

* CFO: misplaced confidence a year ago for capital plan was based on ‘a false set of understanding’ of Fed requirements

* CFO says 1 percent parallel rise in interest rates would add 43 cents/share to annual results

* CFO John Gerspach speaks at investor conference

* CFO: 3Q equity and fixed income markets revenue running ‘in line’ with year earlier Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Henry in New York)

