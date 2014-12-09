FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Citigroup will take $2.7 billion legal charge in 4Q, CEO says
#Market News
December 9, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Citigroup will take $2.7 billion legal charge in 4Q, CEO says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc

* Citigroup CEO Corbat says 4Q market revenues will be down about 5 percent

* Citigroup CEO Mike Corbat speaks at investor conference in New York

* Citigroup CEO will take $800 million repositioning charge in 4q

* Citigroup CEO says repositioning costs include real estate and staff reductions

* Citigroup will take $2.7 billion legal charge in 4Q

* Citigroup will be ‘marginally profitable’ in 4q after legal, repositioning costs, CEO says

* Citigroup assumes most of legal costs will not be tax-deductible

* Citigroup CEO says added legal costs are for probes into foreign exchange, LIBOR, and money laundering controls Further company coverage: (Reporting By David Henry)

