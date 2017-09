BRIEF-Citigroup CFO expects economy to improve at slow pace

NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc

* Citigroup CFO: mortgage revenues have “somewhat stabilized”

* Citigroup CFO: still have work to do cutting expenses in citicorp

* Citigroup CFO: expect economy to improve at slow pace

* Expects legal expenses for legacy assets to “remain elevated” -CFO

* Citigroup CFO John Gerspach speaks to reporters on conference call

* Citigroup CFO: decline in FICC due to lower volumes in credit, securitized products