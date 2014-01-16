BRIEF-Citigroup's Corbat sees better world economy in 2014

NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc
* Citigroup CFO: U.S. mortgage business will continue to drag down results in first half
* Citigroup CFO: net interest margin should be around 2.85 percent in 2014
* Citigroup CFO: expect core operating expenses in 2014 ‘at or somewhat below 2013 levels
* Citigroup CEO on markets results: ‘nothing in here that causes me concern in terms of our positioning’
* Citigroup CEO Mike Corbat: trading ‘environment is better’ in 2014 than in last half 2013
* Citigroup CFO: additional repositioning actions and charges coming in 2014
* Citigroup CEO: ‘not looking for any big move’ in strategy to improve results
* Citigroup “underperformed” in equity trading in the fourth quarter -CEO
* Citigroup executives speak on conference call with analysts
* Citigroup CFO John Gerspach: ‘elevated’ repositioning expenses will continue in first half 2014
* Citigroup CFO: higher regulatory costs working against expense goals
* Citigroup CFO: expect $200 million to $300 million more regulatory expense in 2014
* Citigroup's Corbat: 'We see a better world' for economies in 2014