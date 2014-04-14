FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Citigroup CFO sees as much as 10 pct decline in full-year fixed-income revenue for industry
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 14, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Citigroup CFO sees as much as 10 pct decline in full-year fixed-income revenue for industry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc

* Citigroup found second company in Pemex supplier program engaed in fraud- CFO

* Citigroup CFO says second incidence of supplier fraud was less than $30 million, expects to fully recoup

* Citigroup CFO expects repositioning costs to remain at “fairly high level” in 2nd quarter

* Citigroup CFO: it would not be shocking if fixed-income trading revenue fell 5-10 percent for the industry this year

* Citigroup Inc CFO says quarterly results include $165 million of additional credit costs for mexico receivables loans

* Citigroup CFO John Gerspach speaks to journalists in conference call

* Citigroup CFO: company still does not have detailed letter from federal reserve on capital plan failure

* Citigroup CFO: talks with federal reserve reveal no complaint with company’s business model in capital plan rejection

* Citigroup CFO: company remains committed to performance targets for return on assets, efficiency

* Citigroup CFO: ‘hard to imagine a scenario’ in which company meets 2015 return on tangible common equity target

* Citigroup CFO: company found issue with loans to a second supplier to mexico oil company pemex

* Citigroup CFO Gerspach declines to name second company in pemex loan fraud Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Henry in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.