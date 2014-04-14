BRIEF-Citigroup CFO sees as much as 10 pct decline in full-year fixed-income revenue for industry

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc

* Citigroup found second company in Pemex supplier program engaed in fraud- CFO

* Citigroup CFO says second incidence of supplier fraud was less than $30 million, expects to fully recoup

* Citigroup CFO expects repositioning costs to remain at “fairly high level” in 2nd quarter

* Citigroup CFO: it would not be shocking if fixed-income trading revenue fell 5-10 percent for the industry this year

* Citigroup Inc CFO says quarterly results include $165 million of additional credit costs for mexico receivables loans

* Citigroup CFO John Gerspach speaks to journalists in conference call

* Citigroup CFO: company still does not have detailed letter from federal reserve on capital plan failure

* Citigroup CFO: talks with federal reserve reveal no complaint with company’s business model in capital plan rejection

* Citigroup CFO: company remains committed to performance targets for return on assets, efficiency

* Citigroup CFO: ‘hard to imagine a scenario’ in which company meets 2015 return on tangible common equity target

* Citigroup CFO: company found issue with loans to a second supplier to mexico oil company pemex

* Citigroup CFO Gerspach declines to name second company in pemex loan fraud Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Henry in New York)