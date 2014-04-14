FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Citigroup's Corbat expects pay hit over CCAR failure
#Market News
April 14, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Citigroup's Corbat expects pay hit over CCAR failure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc

* Citigroup CEO on Fed rejection of capital plan: ‘We don’t believe this is an issue with our business model or our strategy’

* Citigroup’s Corbat says company will focus on preparing 2015 capital plan application to federal reserve

* Citigroup’s higher Latin American loan delinquencies due mostly to mexico credit cards- CFO

* Citigroup CFO John Gerspach says North America mortgage revenue has ‘largely stabilized’

* Citigroup CFO: expect net interest margin to decline ‘several basis points’ in 2q, then ‘modest increase’ in second half

* Citigroup CFO: 2014 core operating expenses at Citicorp expected to be at or below 2013 levels

* Citigroup CFO: expect global consumer banking revenues to be somewhat flat in Q2, grow in back half of the year

* Citigroup CEO says he does not want to rush next capital plan submission to federal reserve

* Citigroup CEO: ‘We are pretty much done’ with exiting small consumer franchises around the world

* Citigroup Inc CEO Corbat vows to close ‘whatever the gaps are’ between Citigroup’s capital plan and Federal Reserve views

* Citigroup CEO says improvements in capital planning can be funded through productivity improvements

* Citigroup CEO Mike Corbat speaks to analysts after releasing quarterly results

* Citigroup CEO Corbat says company has terminated one employee in Banamex loan fraud, expects to dismiss others

* Citigroup revenues in Korea have largely stabilized- CEO

* Citigroup CEO Corbat says he expects to be held accountable by directors in his pay for failure to win capital plan approval

* Citigroup CEO says in conversations with fed officials over capital plan he has heard no concern over business model, strategy

* Citigroup CEO Corbat says company will not webcast annual meeting next week Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Henry in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
