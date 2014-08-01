BRIEF-Citigroup maintains estimate of unreserved legal costs

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc

* Pegs Argentina exposure at $2.7 billion at end of June versus $2.6 billion at end of March- filing

* Pegs Russia exposure at $8.9 billion at end of June versus $9.4 billion at end of March- filing

* Seeking London court enforcement of rights over $285 million in financing of commodities in China ports- filing

* Leaves estimate of possible unreserved legal costs unchanged at $5 billion

* Files 10-Q report, updates legal risks

* Says SEC has concluded investigation of mortgage securities practices without enforcement action Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Henry in New York)