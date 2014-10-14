FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Citigroup CEO says Mexico franchise important to bank
October 14, 2014

BRIEF-Citigroup CEO says Mexico franchise important to bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc

* CFO: expect legal costs to remain elevated in 4q

* Citigroup executives speak to analysts after releasing 3q results

* CEO Mike Corbat says Mexico ‘is an important franchise to us,’ despite latest fraud

* Citigroup CEO: still pursuing full sale of onemain financial while keeping ipo option with recent filing

* Citigroup CEO Mike Corbat and CFO John Gerspach conclude call with analysts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Henry in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
