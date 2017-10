Jan 17 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc : * CFO: $500 million of additional legal costs from US consumer business * CFO John Gerspach speaking on media conference call * CFO says $500 million of new legal costs for ‘variety’ of issues in Citi corp

segment * CFO says won’t comment on legal reserving actions unless related to a

specific settlement * CFO: not ready to declare targets for efficiency gains