BRIEF-Citigroup CEO: will exit markets where profits lag
March 5, 2013 / 6:20 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Citigroup CEO: will exit markets where profits lag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc : * CEO: ‘significant’ amount of our capital supports businesses that lose money * CEO Mike Corbat speaks at investor conference * CEO: 21 of company’s international markets need “optimize or restructure” * CEO: will exit “optimize or restructure” markets if returns do not improve * CEO: ‘optimize or restructure’ markets contribute less than 10 percent of

revenues * CEO: signed deal this quarter to sell $1.5 billion of mortgage holdings * CEO: will continue small sales of mortgage holdings; large sales not possible

now * CEO: 60 percent of card products to be cut as redundant

