BRIEF-Citigroup CFO John Gerspach says margin compression and higher taxes lowered earnings in transaction services unit

April 15 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc : * CFO John Gerspach says margin compression and higher taxes lowered earnings

in transaction services unit * Gerspach speaking on media conference call * CFO: liquid assets increased with deposit inflows toward quarter end * CFO: liquidity coverage ratio down despite increase in liquid assets * Citi CFO: two consecutive quarters of reduced delinquencies in mortgage

portfolio led to release of reserves * Citi CFO: consumers still not confident enough to drive the economy * CFO: consumers not finished deleveraging * CFO: investment banking revenue growth boosted by hiring in late 2011, early

2012 * Citi CFO: Mexico consumer business will continue to supply growth in 2013 * Citi CFO: prices for mortgage assets rose about 5 to 10 percentage points in

first quarter * Citi CFO: bank sold $2.8 billion of loans in mortgage portfolio during first

quarter * Citi CFO: legal expenses will remain ‘elevated and somewhat volatile’