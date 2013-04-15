FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat says bank will continue to evaluate release of mortgage reserves going forward
#Market News
April 15, 2013

BRIEF-Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat says bank will continue to evaluate release of mortgage reserves going forward

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc : * CEO Michael Corbat says bank will continue to evaluate release of mortgage

reserves going forward * Corbat speaking on conference call * Corbat: environment remains ‘challenging’ for Citigroup * Cit CFO John Gerspach says core operating expenses should decline going

forward * Gerspach: Latin America and Asia consumer banking operations will return to

positive operating leverage in 2013 * Gerspach: Citi expects to complete obligations under national mortgage

settlement in second quarter * CFO: expects net interest margin to decline in second quarter * Citi CFO: net interest margin this year will remain above 2.88 percent level

of 2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
