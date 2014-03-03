FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Citigroup says receives grand jury subpoenas from U.S. Attorney related to Bank Secrecy Act, anti-money laundering
#Market News
March 3, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Citigroup says receives grand jury subpoenas from U.S. Attorney related to Bank Secrecy Act, anti-money laundering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc : * Says bank and related parties, including banamex USA, have received grand

jury subpoenas from U.S. attorney’s office in Massachusetts -- SEC filing * Says subpoenas concern policies, procedures and activities related to

compliance with bank secrecy act and anti-money laundering requirements * Says banamex USA also received subpoena from fdic related to bank secrecy act

and anti-money laundering program * Says is cooperating with the U.S. attorney, fdic inquiries

