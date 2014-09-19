BRIEF-US appeals court says lacks jurisdiction over Argentina bond payment dispute involving Citigroup

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc : * U.S. appeals court says does not have jurisdiction to decide Citigroup Inc

dispute with Argentina over bond payment -- court order * 2nd U.S. circuit court of appeals says cannot rule on Argentina, Citigroup

appeal of judge griesa’s order on bond payment * 2nd circuit says lacks jurisdiction because the order being appealed

constituted a clarification, not a modification, of a prior order by griesa * 2nd circuit says Citigroup remains free to seek further relief from judge

griesa