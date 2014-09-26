FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-U.S. judge lets Citigroup make disputed $5 mln Argentina bond payment
September 26, 2014 / 9:35 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-U.S. judge lets Citigroup make disputed $5 mln Argentina bond payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc : * U.S. judge overseeing Argentina bond litigation says will let Citigroup Inc

make disputed $5 million bond payment -- court hearing * U.S. district judge thomas griesa in manhttan says will put on hold his prior

order that had barred Citigroup from making the payment * Griesa says wants additional information from litigants as to whether

payments on bonds issued pursuant to Argentina law should be enjoined * Griesa says won’t rule whether Citigroup bonds are subject to his injunction

until parties submit briefs on the issue, gives parties 30 days to do further

investigation * Hearing over Argentina bond dispute involving Citigroup ends

