March 16 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc : * U.S. judge says rejects Citigroup Inc request to put on hold his March

12 decision blocking processing of some Argentina bond payments * U.S. district judge thomas griesa rejects Citigroup effort to put his order

on hold while the bank appeals * Griesa, in a brief order, does not explain reasoning for rejecting Citigroup

request for a stay